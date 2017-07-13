Started in Los Angeles and now they're here.

The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather press tour stopped in Toronto on Wednesday night — the second stop after L.A. — and the two men got quite the welcome from Toronto rapper Drake.

"I came here today to witness history with each and every one of you. The biggest fight in the history of fighting, and, of course, they had to come to the greatest city in the world to do a press conference," Drake said in front of a packed and lively crowd at the Budweiser Stage.

Drake made a surprise appearance to introduce Mayweather and McGregor at the Budweiser Stage. (Mike Cole/CBC)

"So, whether it is Floyd 'Money' Mayweather or whether it is the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, I just want to welcome these two fighters to Toronto."

And while Drake, 30, appeared to be unbiased in front of the crowd, he had a backstage meeting with McGregor for a personal welcome.

You know obviously these these two had to link up @Drake & @TheNotoriousMMA #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QNlAc9dKZR — @ufc

The event was one of four stops on an international press tour ahead of the multi-million-dollar fight in August.

After months of speculation, it was announced in June that Mayweather, 40, would come out of retirement to face-off against McGregor, 28, a mixed martial artist who has never had a pro boxing fight.

McGregor has been labelled as the clear underdog, up against the undefeated boxing champ, but he told fans at the free-to-the-public event this isn't the first time people have doubted him.

"They said the same things then as they're saying now. They said I had no chance," McGregor said to the crowd referencing his match-up versus Jose Aldo. "The Irish man is going to fall short, he doesn't stand a hope. It took me 13 seconds."

Further, McGregor told the crowd in an expletive laden rant that Mayweather doesn't stand a chance.

ICYMI: @FloydMayweather & @TheNotoriousMMA upped the 🔥🔥🔥 at the #MayMacWorldTour stop in Toronto



🎥 https://t.co/hJba8UnrZo pic.twitter.com/cMLAnPsHQO — @UFC_CA

"One shot is all it takes me."

Mayweather fired back against boos from the fans, who overwhelmingly supported McGregor.

"Turn the pressure up, I don't quit, I don't fold under pressure. I'm the best and I know I'm the best," said the fighter with a 49-0 record.

The Mayweather-McGregor press tour will head to Brooklyn, followed by London. The highly anticipated fight will go down Aug. 26 at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena.