A man in his 30s is being rushed to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition after being found shot on the grounds of a hospital in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to Scarborough General Hospital in the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:40 p.m. about reports of a man with a gun.

They arrived to find the victim with "at least one or two" gunshot wounds, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

Officers did not find anyone with a gun at the scene and there is no word on a possible suspect, she said.