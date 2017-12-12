A man in his 30s is being rushed to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition after being found shot on the grounds of a hospital in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to Scarborough General Hospital in the McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue area just before 7:40 p.m. about reports of a man with a gun.
They arrived to find the victim with "at least one or two" gunshot wounds, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.
Officers did not find anyone with a gun at the scene and there is no word on a possible suspect, she said.
Update: victim was located on the property of a hospital in the area. His injuries are serious. He is going to be taken to a trauma Centre. Emergency run will commence shortly.—
