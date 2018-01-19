Police have been searching a Scarborough property connected to Bruce McArthur, the man who was in court Friday facing two counts of first-degree murder in the cases of two men who vanished from downtown Toronto last year.

It was McArthur's first court appearance in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, whom police presume to be dead. His lawyer and the Crown agreed to put over his appearance until Feb. 14.

Police say they believe there are other victims, and are searching five properties with connections to McArthur — four in Toronto and one in Madoc, Ont.

A court sketch of Bruce McArthur during his first court appearance in connection with two first-degree murder charges. (Pam Davies)

On Friday, police forensics vehicles, a canine unit and at least three detectives were at 227 Conlins Rd., near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue, to search the three-bedroom home.

The house has been owned by Patricia and Brendan Horan since 2004. Horan also owns a property police have been searching in Madoc, Ont., a township north of Belleville that's halfway between Toronto and Ottawa.

According to Horan's nephew, who did not want to be named, Brendan Horan lives in Ireland. His other uncle, Roger Horan, has been friends with McArthur for 20 years, he says.

Yusuf Bulbulia, a neighbour, said his roommate saw Roger Horan at the home in Scarborough as recently as Thursday.

According to real estate listings, the Horans sold the home in December but the new owners have yet to take possession. The property is estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

Yusuf Bulbulia lives next door to the home where the brother of Roger Horan, a long-time friend of McArthur, had been seen on Thursday. (CBC)

"He's been very quiet," he told CBC, adding the house has been under renovations for most of the summer.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said McArthur was at the house all the time. This neighbour was under the impression Roger Horan and McArthur were a couple.

Both men are landscape gardeners. McArthur owns a landscaping company called Artistic Design. Roger Horan is scheduled to give a talk for the Ontario Rock Garden and Hardy Plant Society in March.