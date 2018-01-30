A restrained man was found inside alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur's apartment at the time of his arrest, CBC Toronto has learned.

Sources say that officers, who were observing McArthur, saw a man enter his home in Thorncliffe Park on the morning of Jan. 18. They say Toronto officers believed the man to be in imminent danger.

When officers forcibly entered the apartment to arrest McArthur, 66, they found the man in restraints.

It is believed he went to the apartment seeking a sexual encounter.

3 men tell police about sex with McArthur

CBC Toronto has also learned that police have conducted three interviews with men who had sex with McArthur.

All three told police they stopped dating him because they were uncomfortable with some of the sex acts.

As of Monday, McArthur faces first-degree murder charges of five men: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Dean Lisowick, 47.

After searching a property linked to McArthur at Mallory Crescent in midtown Toronto, police discovered dismembered skeletal remains in the bottom of large planters that belong to at least three people.

A police officer carries containers outside a house on Mallory Crescent in Toronto where skeletal remains were found. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Police also revealed that they are in the process of investigating some 30 properties in Toronto where he may have worked as a landscaper.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator on the case, called the investigation "unprecedented."

Idsinga told CBC Toronto that media attention on McArthur has resulted in a number of tips being submitted to police.