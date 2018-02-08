Police say they have found the remains of at least six people, including those of Andrew Kinsman who went missing in June 2017, on a property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked and stored landscaping equipment.

McArthur, 66, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five men.

"I do anticipate more charges being laid," said Det-Sgt. Hank Idsinga on Thursday.

Human remains belonging to at least three people had already been found hidden in large planters on the property, located on Mallory Crescent. On Thursday, police confirmed that the remains of three more people had also been found in planters. Other than Kinsman, the remains have not yet been identified.

"It is getting bigger and we are getting more resources," said Idsinga of the investigation.

The search of the Mallory Crescent property is far from over, with excavation in the yard beginning Thursday. The owners of the property allowed McArthur to store equipment and do work there in exchange for landscaping services.

Using ground penetrating radar and canine units, police identified an area of the yard where the earth had been disturbed and set to thawing the frozen ground using a tent and large heaters.

The hope was to begin the careful process of digging up the ground mid-week, though Idsinga told CBC Toronto in an email that the timeline was being pushed back because the forensic pathologist's office was busy going through the more than a dozen planters collected from properties where McArthur is known to have worked.

"It depends on the weather and how far we have to dig," said Idsinga of the excavation, estimating it could take more than a week to complete.