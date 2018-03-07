Toronto police had interviewed and released alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur years before he was arrested, according to media reports.

The Toronto Star reports McArthur was brought in for questioning in 2014, while the Globe and Mail says that happened in 2013.

Both newspapers cite anonymous sources and report McArthur was released without charges.

Toronto police tell CBC News that an internal investigation has been launched into the matter, though the force did not confirm if the interview with McArthur did, in fact, take place.

"The chief has always said, if we come across issues that need addressing, we would not wait, we would act as soon as practical," said spokesperson Meaghan Grey in an email.

"Information was brought forward by our investigators that was concerning. That information was referred to professional standards and, as early as yesterday [Tuesday], an investigation was started," she added.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and now faces six charges of first-degree murder.

Many of his alleged victims were men who disappeared from Toronto's gay village.

Police began investigating the disappearances in 2012, but the force has been criticized for dismissing the community's concerns about a possible serial killer.