Toronto police identify dead man linked to Bruce McArthur case
Toronto police have identified another victim in connection with the Bruce McArthur investigation.
McArthur is facing 7 counts of first-degree murder
In a rare move last month, police released a photograph of an unidentified man believed by investigators to be another victim of the alleged serial killer.
Police said that more than 70 potential identities had been submitted to them. They identified the man on Thursday.
