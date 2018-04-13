Skip to Main Content
Toronto police identify dead man linked to Bruce McArthur case

McArthur is facing 7 counts of first-degree murder

CBC News

Toronto police have identified another victim in connection with the Bruce McArthur investigation.

In a rare move last month, police released a photograph of an unidentified man believed by investigators to be another victim of the alleged serial killer.

Police said that more than 70 potential identities had been submitted to them. They identified the man on Thursday.

More to come

