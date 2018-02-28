Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appears in Toronto courtroom via video

Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur made a brief video appearance in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday.

The appearance was procedural, and was over in about 10 minutes — but from the audience, Ted Healey, a close friend of one of McArthur's alleged victims, was watching him closely.

"I have no feelings toward him other than anger," said Healey outside of court. "He looks scared, he looks sad."

Healey was friends for two decades with Andrew Kinsman, one of the six men McArthur is accused of killing. Healey and Kinsman worked together at the Black Eagle, a bar on Church Street, and were even roommates for a time.

He said he's been attending McArthur's court appearances, however brief, in search of answers.

Ted Healey, a friend of Andrew Kinsman's who saw him shortly before he went missing last June, spoke to reporters after McArthur's court appearance. (CBC)

"I just want Andrew represented properly and I want to know what happened," Healey said. "I want to know why. I want an explanation."

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, is being represented by lawyer W. Calvin Rosemond. There is a publication ban in place, limiting what can be reported by the media.

Police say more charges coming

McArthur is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Dean Lisowick, 47, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50.

The most recent charge, in connection with Navaratnam's death, was announced Feb. 23 after police identified Navaratnam's remains in a large planter found on a Leaside property linked to McArthur.

Toronto police have also identified the remains of Kinsman and Mahmudi in planters from the same property.

The planters also contained the remains of three other people, which have yet to be identified.

Det-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, who is leading the investigation into McArthur, reiterated his belief on Friday that more charges are still to come.

McArthur is due back in court on March 14.