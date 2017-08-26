With hours remaining before UFC phenom Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. face off in a Las Vegas ring Saturday night, not every fighter in Toronto's boxing community will be watching one of the most anticipated events in the sport's history.

Former Canadian light heavyweight champion Tony "Kid" Morrison says McGregor — the mixed martial arts (MMA) star who will be stepping in a boxing ring for the first time when he takes on Mayweather — hasn't earned his gloves.

"[McGregor] hasn't proven himself in a boxing match," Morrison said.

"If you want to be a great boxer, fight some other contenders, work your way up. But he jumped in right to the best."

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight in a boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.

At his Dupont Street boxing club Sully's — one of the oldest in the city — the self-described purist says young fighters have to put in the work before setting foot in the ring.

"A lot of kids come in the gym and they look at the ring and I'm like, 'No, don't worry about the ring. You haven't proven yourself yet. You don't know how to throw a punch yet,'" Morrison explained.

For him, the sport is all about repetition.

"When you're in MMA, no one's punching you in the face right away," he said. "They teach you how to grapple first, all the other stuff first.

"You're not used to being punched in the face constantly, constantly. Boxing, we punch you in the face over and over 10 rounds ..."

Highest earning sporting event

While Mayweather, who is a 49-0 as a pro, has been lured back into the ring at the age of 40 to face the UFC champion, Morrison asserts the match is more spectacle than sport.

"The two of them got together one day and said let's make some money," Morrison added.

According to some reports, the fighter purses will be astronomical, with both men potentially earning nine figures. The fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is projected to be the most lucrative pay-per-view sporting event ever, providing an expected gate of more than $70 million US.

But Morrison says he won't be watching what he calls a "cash grab."

Tony 'Kid' Morrison describes himself as a purist, having his young fighters put in the work before stepping into the ring.

Boxing has seen a decline in fan support in recent years. Morrison says that's because the sport has no "brutal knockouts." He thinks UFC bouts draw more fans because the sport is bloodier and the fighters deliver more vicious blows to the head.

Many boxing fans hope Saturday's match will re-ignite interest in their sport, but Morrison says McGregor versus Mayweather isn't the boxing comeback he'd like to see.

"Win or lose, it's not good for boxing because, 'So you knocked out McGregor ... Oh the guy's got no boxing skill,'" Morrison asserted.

MMA star instead of boxing champ

Conor McGregor, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

Why did the Nevada State Athletic Commission — which made a "one-time exception" to bend its rules preventing the two sports from facing off — choose to allow the fight to go ahead?

According to Morrison, the choice was all about a big payday for a struggling sport that doesn't currently have a lot of big names.

"[McGregor] is safe, it's money. It's an MMA star and boxing. There's a lot of money on the line," he said.

"McGregor is vicious, he can kick and choke you out ... but we don't have a big star right now. Mayweather is on his way out."

While Morrison still wants Mayweather to defeat McGregor, he says if the tables are turned, the MMA fans will be "cheering like hell."

