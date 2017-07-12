There's still over a month to go before both champs show down in the boxing ring and before they do, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will bring the ruckus to Budweiser Stage for day two of their international press tour.

They'll stare each other down with puffed chests under the watchful eye of UFC Founder Dana White.

McGregor, a UFC champion in two weight divisions is the underdog for the Aug. 26 boxing match. He is up against undefeated boxing champion Mayweather at his own game.

It is a mega-match that will make them both mega-rich.

Estimates suggest Mayweather could make up to $400 million and McGregor's purse would be near the $100 million mark.

The promotional event is open to the public and the fighters will be taking press questions.

It's the first big UFC event in Toronto since Fight Night at the Air Canada Centre between fighters Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis in December 2016.

Before that, it had been almost four years since mixed martial arts fans saw a fight.