Mayor calls province's affordable transit announcement a 'great day' for Toronto transit riders

Mayor John Tory praised the Liberal government's affordable transit plans on Thursday, calling this morning's official announcement a "great day" for transit riders.

The steep discounts, already mentioned in Ontario's 2018 budget, include a few key fare decreases throughout the GTA starting next year — such as reduced fares of $3 for GO Transit and Union-Pearson Express trips anywhere within Toronto.

The cost for GO Transit trips will also be reduced to the same price for PRESTO card users who are travelling under 10 kilometres anywhere on the GO network, starting in 2019.

"All of this will make it easier for families to get around. It'll improve daily commutes and it'll ease congestion for subways and buses by offering people more options," Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Thursday at a GO train maintenance yard in Etobicoke.

Mayor John Tory was among those who attended Premier Kathleen Wynne's affordable transit announcement on Thursday morning at a GO train maintenance yard in Etobicoke. (Lauren Pelley/CBC News)

"We're working with York, Mississauga, Brampton and Durham to introduce fare discounts whenever someone transfers from one of those systems onto the TTC," she added.

Tory called this a "great day for transit riders, a great day for the city of Toronto, and a great day for the SmartTrack project."

One of the key promises of Tory's SmartTrack plan was having other transit fares be the same as the TTC, and these promises pave the way for making that a reality.

Herman Rosenfeld, a spokesperson for advocacy group TTC Riders, said the organization is pleased with the fare reductions but concerned that the promises won't become a reality following the provincial election this year.

Either way, he stressed that affordable fares throughout the region's transit won't "decrease the crowding" seen within the TTC.