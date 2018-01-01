Mayor John Tory wished residents a happy new year in a brief video statement released Monday morning.

In his message, which runs about a minute-and-a-half, Tory looks ahead to "an exciting year," and wishes that it be "filled with opportunity and happiness" for residents, their family and friends.

He then goes on to highlight his priorities for "a city that's booming" in 2018.

Tory pledged to work with city council and the provincial and federal governments "to continue building transit, fighting traffic congestion, keeping Toronto affordable and increasing the supply of affordable housing."

The mayor also vowed to work with residents, "to keep bringing the city together, to keep letting residents know how proud I am to represent the most diverse city in the world.

"It is such an honour to tell people Toronto's success story and how celebrating our differences we live together in peace in a way where we have made that diversity our strength."