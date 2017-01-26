Toronto Mayor John Tory's office has issued a statement in response to reports that Premier Kathleen Wynne will deny the city's request that would allow it to place road tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

"If the Ontario government has decided to deny a regulatory change requested by the overwhelming majority of City Council, the Mayor would expect the Provincial government to take serious and immediate action to address the city's transit, transportation, child care and housing needs," said Don Peat, the mayor's chief spokesperson.

The tolls — already endorsed by Toronto city council in December — require provincial authorization to become a reality. In a year-end interview with CBC Toronto, Wynne indicated her government's approval will depend on the amount of the tolls and the alternatives available to commuters.

The premier is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca, tomorrow morning in Richmond Hill.