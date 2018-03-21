Toronto Mayor John Tory spoke with CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday about his call for an external investigation into the police's handling of missing persons cases.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi is reviewing the request from Tory for a public inquiry, including the cases of men who have disappeared from the city's Gay Village.

Tory's request comes after it was revealed that Toronto police officers interviewed Bruce McArthur years before he was charged earlier this year with six slayings following a spate of disappearances from in and around the city's Gay Village.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has said he backs the review.