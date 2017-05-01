A wet April, a forecast calling for thunderstorms on Monday and more rain later this week has prompted a warning about rising water levels.

Ahead of rains that dropped 10 millimetres on the city early Monday, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) posted a statement on its website on Sunday that warns about higher-than-normal lake levels.

#WATERSAFETY #FLOODMESSAGE Please exercise caution around all bodies of water #Readmore https://t.co/29TMWnjChw pic.twitter.com/Dkap6Y11Fp — @TRCA_Flood

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks and cold water temperature could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies," the statement reads.

"All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous."

And while only minimal amounts of rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain is expected later in the week with 10 to 15 millimetres coming Thursday and a whopping 35 to 45 millimetres in Friday's forecast.

TRCA is asking people to be cautious around all bodies of water and to keep children and pets away from riverbanks that may be unstable.

Flooding reported in Bowmanville

East of Toronto in Bowmanville, Clarington Emergency and Fire Services were called in to help residents in the Cedar Crest Beach area deal with flooding caused by a lake surge.

A news release from the municipality of Clarington says eight to 10 properties had some flooding. A group of full- and part-time firefighters, 10 operations staff and about 40 neighbours came together to help. Hundreds of sandbags were used to form a wall to protect properties and homes.

Clarington's fire chief warned residents to be careful, particularly with children and pets, near the lakeshore and to ensure their sump pumps were working.