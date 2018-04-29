Matt Galloway wins 2018 Harry Jerome Media Award

Matt Galloway, the host of CBC Toronto's Metro Morning program has copped the 2018 Harry Jerome Media Award. The awards were presented at The International Centre in Mississauga Saturday night.

The Harry Jerome Awards recognize excellence in African Canadian achievement, and are presented by Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA).

The Awards are in memory of African Canadian Harry Jerome. One of the premiere track athletes of his time, his physical successes were partnered with scholastic excellence and social consciousness.

Galloway said the award was an amazing honour and it was particularly special, being nominated by someone from the community.

"Somebody in the community put me up. It's wonderful, I just do my job and I love what I do but to have other people who say that what you do means something I think is a real credit, not just to me but to the team that I work with," Galloway told CBC Toronto.

"I work with amazing people who try and make me sound smart and make us sound like we are the centre of the conversations in the city; so it's a great honour."

Matt Galloway, flanked by some of his CBC colleagues. Galloway took over as host of Metro Morning in 2010. (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

Galloway became the host of Metro Morning effective March 1, 2010, succeeding Andy Barrie.

Also the co-host of Podcast Playlist on CBC Radio One, he has been working at CBC Radio for more than 10 years, during which he has anchored CBC Radio's coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympics live from Beijing, the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, the 2014 Winter Olympics live from Sochi, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

For four consecutive years, he was voted Top Radio Personality in Toronto by the readers and editors of NOW Magazine. He was also named a Toronto Hero of 2011 by Torontoist, and a Mensch of the Year for 2011 by The Grid magazine.

In 2012, he was given the Excellence In Community Service Award for addressing issues confronting diverse communities by the Intercultural Dialogue Institute, and in 2013, received the award for Diversity and Social Inclusion by the Tagore Anniversary Celebrations Committee of Toronto. In 2014, 2015, and 2016, Toronto Life magazine named him one of Toronto's 50 most influential people. In 2015, he received the African Canadian Achievement Award for Excellence in Media.

A celebration of diversity

Meanwhile, Galloway said this latest award means a lot in terms of representation.

"When you see yourself or hear yourself in the media, that means that you are part of the story in the city. For a long time that wasn't the case, now it is the case and you're seeing more diversity not just in television but hearing it on radio, you're seeing it online – so to have that celebrated is important I think," Galloway said.

"For people who might feel themselves marginalized, might feel themselves pushed to the fringes - when they hear their stories, not just the bad stories but also the good stories and the stories in between, when they hear those stories on the radio on a daily basis it affirms that they belong."