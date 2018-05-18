Murder charge laid in death of Richmond Hill man, police hunt for second suspect

York Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Newmarket in connection with the death of a man found inside a black SUV in Richmond Hill on Thursday morning and are searching for a second suspect.

On Friday, friends and neighbours identified the victim as Matt Arcara.

Police are treating Arcara's death as a targeted homicide. His body was found inside the vehicle parked in the driveway of a home near Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court just before 7 a.m.

In a release Friday, police said they received information about a home invasion in Toronto Thursday morning and that a vehicle connected with it might be located in York Region.

Arcara was found dead inside a black Jeep on Thursday in Richmond Hill. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC) Investigators believe two men in were involved in the homicide and then went to a residence connected with the victim, the release said. There, police say, two men were tied up and robbed but not physically injured. The victim's dog was killed, however.

On Friday morning, York Regional police were stationed at a condo at 100 Harbour St., in downtown Toronto, which officers confirmed was connected to the investigation.

"There are circumstances here that lead investigators to believe that this is a targeted incident," said Const. Laura Nicolle.

Police say they have not yet determined a cause of death, though a post-mortem examination is taking place Friday.

'Cops were there on the floor all night'

A neighbour told CBC Toronto that Arcara lived in the Harbour Street building.

Toronto police say they were first called to that scene at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, about four hours before Arcara's body was discovered in Richmond Hill.

"It's a little bit scary when you think about it. The cops were there on the floor all night," said Jules Gagnon, a neighbour who sometimes went to the gym with Arcara.

A York Police vehicle stationed outside Arcara's downtown condo. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Gagnon said the door to Arcara's home was taped off and guarded by police.

Neither police service has said why officers were called to the Toronto building.

The 31-year-old has been charged with first degree murder, robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, disguise with intent, and the killing of an animal. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1st.

Police are urging the second suspect to turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, email homicide@yrp.ca or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.