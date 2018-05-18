Friends, neighbours say Matt Arcara was victim of Richmond Hill homicide
Police were called to the victim's home after body discovered in SUV
The man who was found dead inside a black SUV on Thursday morning has been identified by friends and neighbours as Matt Arcara.
York Regional Police are treating Arcara's death as a targeted homicide. His body was found inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Richmond Hill home, near Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court.
Police say they have not yet determined a cause of death, though a post-mortem examination is taking place Friday.
"There are circumstances here that lead investigators to believe that this is a targeted incident," said Const. Laura Nicolle of York Regional Police.
Investigation at downtown condo
On Friday morning, York police were also stationed at a condo at 100 Harbour St., in downtown Toronto, which officers confirm is connected to the investigation.
A neighbour told CBC Toronto that Arcara lived in the building.
Toronto police say they were first called to that scene at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, about four hours before Arcara's body was discovered in Richmond Hill.
"It's a little bit scary when you think about it. The cops were there on the floor all night," said Jules Gagnon, a neighbour who sometimes went to the gym with Arcara.
Gagnon said the door to Arcara's home was taped off and guarded by police.
Neither police service has said why officers were called to the Toronto building.