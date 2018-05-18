Friends, neighbours say Matt Arcara was victim of Richmond Hill homicide

The man who was found dead inside a black SUV on Thursday morning has been identified by friends and neighbours as Matt Arcara.

York Regional Police are treating Arcara's death as a targeted homicide. His body was found inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a Richmond Hill home, near Bayswater Avenue and Emily Court.

Police say they have not yet determined a cause of death, though a post-mortem examination is taking place Friday.

"There are circumstances here that lead investigators to believe that this is a targeted incident," said Const. Laura Nicolle of York Regional Police.

Arcara was found dead inside a black Jeep on Thursday in Richmond Hill. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC)

Investigation at downtown condo

On Friday morning, York police were also stationed at a condo at 100 Harbour St., in downtown Toronto, which officers confirm is connected to the investigation.

A neighbour told CBC Toronto that Arcara lived in the building.

Toronto police say they were first called to that scene at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, about four hours before Arcara's body was discovered in Richmond Hill.

"It's a little bit scary when you think about it. The cops were there on the floor all night," said Jules Gagnon, a neighbour who sometimes went to the gym with Arcara.

A York Police vehicle stationed outside Arcara's downtown condo. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Gagnon said the door to Arcara's home was taped off and guarded by police.

Neither police service has said why officers were called to the Toronto building.