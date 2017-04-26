There's renewed hope that the Matador Ballroom could see a rebirth, the owner of the long-shuttered venue says.

Although Paul McCaughey told CBC Toronto earlier this week that he might sell the century-old fixture, a "surprisingly productive meeting" with city officials has given him pause, he said in an email Wednesday.

McCaughey learned Friday that the 12th plan he's proposed since he bought the venue in 2010 was rejected by the city.

There's been some pushback from the local community, particularly in the last two years, as residents surrounding the Dovercourt Road and College Street venue grew concerned about a request for an 800-person liquor licence.

'Cautiously optimistic'

The Matador has been closed since 2006, but its sign still marks the historic venue's spot on Dovercourt Road, just north of College Street. (John Rieti/CBC)

But McCaughey said that he has no plans to revive the venue's rowdy days as a dive bar with a flexible last call.

And he said Wednesday that the mayor's office and several councillors have agreed to work with him in submitting a rezoning application, which could allow for his vision to move forward.

"I am cautiously optimistic as I can see that a team effort may be possible with the mayor and councillors onside," he said.

McCaughey wants to open a "combination restaurant, artist studio, entertainment place of assembly, and a custom workshop at the back."

Finding middle ground

City spokesperson Bruce Hawkins said the plan was rejected because it violated two zoning bylaws, which is why the option of rezoning was discussed at the meeting this week.

To make that happen, McCaughey would have to submit an application to the city and then hold a public meeting about his proposal.

Coun. Ana Bailao, who represents the area, said she'll help bring residents and other stakeholders together to see if there's some middle ground.

"They need to have the opportunity to be engaged and involved — and ensure that it's a space that fits the needs not only of the music community, but the entire community."