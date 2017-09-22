Starting Saturday, 550 competitors from 17 counties will take centre stage in Toronto for eight days during the Invictus Games. Yes, it's a sports event but the significance of the games goes far beyond athletics.

The Invictus Games are a Paralympic-style event, only all of the athletes are wounded, injured or sick soldiers or veterans from 17 countries. They'll be competing in 12 adaptive sports, including swimming, wheelchair basketball cycling and sitting volleyball.

Canadian athletes were welcomed at Union Station, two days before the Invictus Games officially begin. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

Tickets for those events are available at the official Invictus Games website, and some events like archery cycling and wheelchair tennis are free to attend.

There city will also be hosting a plethora of non-sports related events.

Here's a list of things to do, away from the playing field:

Invictus Day in Stratford

The games won't officially kick off until the opening ceremonies on Saturday night, but if you're willing to drive a couple of hours out of the city Saturday morning, there's a special Invictus Day in Stratford.

Events will include a special Stratford Festival Forum session hosted by retired Leading Seaman Bruno Guevremont, who is also the ambassador of the games. In addition to that, the Stratford Perth Museum will have Invictus Games- related exhibitions and all veterans will be offered discounts on Stratford Festival tickets.

Opening ceremonies

The Air Canada Centre will host the official kickoff party for the games Saturday night. Athletes from all 17 countries will be there wearing their colours and waving their flags.

Sarah McLachlan will perform at the Invictus Games opening ceremonies

They'll be treated to performances by Alessia Cara, Sarah McLachlan, La Bottine Souriante, The Tenors and Laura Wright.

The two-hour live event will also feature performances from the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Unconquered: Massed Military Band Spectacular

Roy Thomson Hall will host the top military bands from across Canada Sunday to honour the wounded warriors taking part in the games. This event is presented by the Royal Canadian Military Institute, and will feature a performance by the Canadian Military Wives Choir.

Invictus Games ROM Speaks

The Royal Ontario Museum will host lectures Tuesday, Sept. 26 on what it means to be Canadian as part of the ROM Speaks series.

Prince Harry, right lower, speaks to wheelchair basketball competitors during the launch of the Invictus Games for wounded warriors in London on March 6, 2014. (Sang Tan/Associated Press)

One of the speakers will be retired Lieutenant-Colonel David Quick who will share stories from his time as the commander of a Royal Canadian Regiment company in Afghanistan. Quick will also talk about life after the military and transitioning from a soldier to everyday life.

The Canadian Opera Company celebrates the Invictus Games

On Wednesday, the Canadian Opera Company will perform in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. as part of their Free Concert Series. The concert will commemorate the spirit of the competitors of the Invictus Games. Members of the COC will perform songs related to themes of war, loss and overcoming adversity.

Contact! Unload – Veterans performing stories of self

Contact! Unload is a play featuring six military veterans, working with actors and musicians. The play focuses on the struggles of transitioning from active service life to becoming a civilian again.

Performances will take place on the following dates and locations:

Sept. 26, 5 p.m. at Moss Park Armoury.

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Moss Park Armoury

Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Centre

Sept. 28, 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Centre

Closing ceremonies

Bruce Springsteen will perform at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Air Canada Centre will host the closing ceremonies, one last bash to celebrate the Invictus Games.

A list of big name performers will be taking part including Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de Pirate.