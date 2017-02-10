Massey Hall is set to get an additional $8 million from the federal government to help fund renovations.

​Mélanie Joly, the minister of Canadian heritage, made the announcement Friday, saying the funding will help ensure that the iconic music venue will remain "a home to showcase and cultivate our future leaders in arts, culture and beyond."

The Massey Hall stage has seen hundreds of artists perform including Glenn Gould, Neil Young, Charlie Parker, Rush, Blue Rodeo and Justin Bieber. (Peter MacCallum)

The venue near Victoria and Shuter streets opened in 1894 and can hold more than 2,700 people. It was designated as a National History Site of Canada in 1981.

The long list of artists who have graced its 123-year-old stage reads like a modern history book of music — from Igor Stravinsky to Oscar Peterson, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell to Justin Bieber.

Phase 2 of the Massey Hall Revitalization plan is set to begin in 2019. (Peter MacCallum)

In 2013, the federal budget included a commitment of $8 million for the venue's revitalization. That same year the province of Ontario said it would also commit $8 million to help begin the process. The Massey Hall Revitalization project was officially launched in 2015 at a projected cost of $139 million.