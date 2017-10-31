An elderly man has been pulled from an apartment building on Marlee Avenue after a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services were dispatched around 6:27 a.m. for a fire on Marlee Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road.

Marlee Av 2 Alarm fire knocked down & contained to 8th floor bdrm. Elderly male removed from apt pic.twitter.com/TEOY9muuSB — @Toronto_Fire

The fire was contained to a single bedroom in an apartment on the 8th floor of the building, according to Toronto fire.

An elderly man was removed from the apartment and was put in the care of Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire: Marlee/ Ridelle.. fire in the unit of a residential high rise, fire is now out. 1 man taken to hosp w serious injs. #GO1969022^adc — @TPSOperations

There were no other injuries.

Marlee Avenue from Ridelle Avenue to Stayner Avenue is closed in both directions for the fire investigation.

This is the second two-alarm apartment fire that Toronto Fire Services have been dispatched to on Tuesday.