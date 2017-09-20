Markham firefighters continue to battle a fire at a waste management facility at 14th Avenue and Rodick Road that broke out overnight.

Fire - 14th and Rodick Rd. Fire in a recycling centre. Heavy smoke drifting across the area. TFS getting calls for smoke also. pic.twitter.com/7PXe9wKHri — @LateNightCam

A Markham fire repesentative told CBC Toronto the call came in for the fire at 11:11 p.m., and that it was still going as of 5:30 a.m., at which time 12 emergency vehicles had been dispatched to the scene.

The fire appears to be causing some road closures in the surrounding area.