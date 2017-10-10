York Regional Police are looking for information about a U-Haul moving truck in connection to the "suspicious death" of a man in Markham.

Police found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and injured on Sterling Road, in the area of Brimley Road and Denison Street at around 5 p.m. Monday.

He later died of his injuries in hospital, though a specific cause of death has not yet been determined.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, investigators believe the death is suspicious," said police in a news release.

Early Tuesday morning, police released a photo of a moving van seen in the area of the incident. Investigators with the homicide unit are asking for information about the vehicle from people in the area.

The unit can be reached at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or people can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.