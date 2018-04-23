York police probe stabbing, beating of 27-year-old in Markham

York police are investigating after a man was beaten and stabbed early Monday in Markham.

Officers responded to reports of a "disturbance" in the area of Markham Road and 14th Avenue at 2:13 a.m. and arrived to find a 27-year-old man suffering from a stab wound and beating injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

York police said on Twitter that they had a "considerable" presence around the scene until shortly before dawn but have since cleared the area.