Two 17-year-old boys are facing serious criminal charges after a stabbing outside a Markham Tim Hortons.

York Regional Police said the two boys, who are both from Toronto, turned themselves in to police on Wednesday night after a clear security camera image was released to the media.

The stabbing took place on Nov. 25, when police allege an altercation between two groups spilled out into the Tim Hortons parking lot and a 17-year-old was stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

One of the boys is facing three charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The other is facing an assault charge.

Neither teen can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both are set to appear at a Newmarket court on Thursday.