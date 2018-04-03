York police investigate human remains found in Markham

York police are investigating after human remains were found in the Rouge River in Markham late Monday night.

Officers responded to an area near Warden Avenue and Enterprise Boulevard, just north of Highway 407, around 10:30 p.m.

York Regional Police Insp. Julie Provis said one unit is still at the scene, and investigators are waiting for daylight before moving forward.

No details about the remains or how they were found were available early Tuesday.