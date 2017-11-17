York Regional Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a 61-year-old Toronto man on Wednesday in Markham.

Video released Friday by York police shows a four-door sedan striking the man at Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard and leaving the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police have said his condition has since deteriorated, leaving him in life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Investigators are also asking for anyone who sees a small, dark-coloured newer model four-door vehicle with damage that appears to be consistent with striking a person to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.1800222tips.com or by texting a tip starting with the work YORK to CRIMES (274637).