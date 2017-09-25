Markham city councillors have voted to remove a towering chrome cow sculpture from a quiet suburban park after a fierce revolt from local residents.

The 7.6 metre public art installation commemorates Brookview Tony Charity, an award-winning local show cow, and is located in the Cathedraltown subdivision near Highway 404 and Elgin Mills Road.

At a meeting of the public development services committee Markham councillors voted 8-5 to remove the sculpture.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti did not support the motion.

Resident backlash

More than a dozen Cathedraltown residents attended the meeting.

Several made deputations decrying everything from the cow's height to its "dangerous" features, which they say are like "daggers and knives."

Charity Crescent resident Vick Lam told the meeting the cow sculpture is "terrifyingly close" to his home and that his children are having trouble sleeping at night.

He also complained that the cow's popularity is bringing too much traffic to the quiet street and showed the meeting a photo of "random people selling drinks" to a crowd of cow-watchers.

The artwork, titled Charity, Perpetuation of Perfection, by sculptor Ron Baird, was donated by prominent local developer Helen Roman-Barber, whose family owned its namesake show cow.