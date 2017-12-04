Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is back on the job Monday after recuperating from a kidney transplant that came from his wife, Stacey.

Sgt. Darla Tannahill tweeted out welcome on Sunday, thanking Stacey Saunders for her donation and crediting the "miracle of medical science."

I LOVE Mondays!!! Especially when it’s a Monday where @TorontoPolice Chief @marksaunderstps is returning to work! Thank you Mrs. Stacey Saunders, and the miracle of medical science as we welcome our leader back after a kidney transplant @TrilliumGift #grateful — @TannahillTPS

Before the surgery, Saunders had only one kidney — which was failing — and had been living with kidney disease since the 1990s.

He told CTV in September he underwent seven hours of life-saving dialysis every night.

Kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, is the gradual loss of kidney function, which can progress to end-stage kidney failure — a fatal situation without dialysis or a transplant, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In late September, CBC confirmed that his wife would be a living kidney donor.

Following the successful transfer, Saunders issued a release thanking the public for their "encouraging words."

During Saunders' recovery period, Deputy Chief James Ramer, who had been handling Specialized Operations Command and has been a member of the Toronto Police Service since 1980, was acting chief.