Toronto police are providing an update on the recent marijuana dispensary robberies — and the violence associated with them — later this morning.
Supt. Bryce Evans will be on scene at police headquarters to provide the update.
Earlier in January, for instance, three suspects robbed The Green Leaf dispensary on Danforth Avenue near Woodbine Avenue and beat one of its employees, according to police.