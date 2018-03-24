Hundreds of people descended in Toronto for the March For Our Lives rally to show solidarity with the growing U.S. gun control movement in the wake of the latest mass school shooting.

The Toronto rally got underway at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nathan Phillips Square, where demonstrators began the 1.5-kilometre march to Queen's Park calling for tighter gun laws in the states.

Demonstrators marched from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen's Park. ( Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

Organizers held a moment of silence in front of the U.S. consulate for the 14 students and three staff members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., who were killed on Valentine's Day.

Their deaths have reignited public anger over mass shootings and sparked a groundswell of protest throughout the U.S. organized by some of the students who were at the school that day. These student say they have taken their anger and turned it into activism.

"The time for change is now," members of the Communities for Zero Violence, which organized the Toronto rally, chanted as they marched north along University Avenue in the city's downtown area.

The Toronto protest coincides with other Canadian cities and those carried out south of the border across the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are aiming to break through a legislative gridlock that has long stymied efforts to tighten firearm controls at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Mass shootings at American schools and colleges have become a regular occurrence.