Hundreds gather in Toronto in support of U.S. gun control rally

About 200 people have gathered in Toronto on Saturday for the March of Our Lives rally to show solidarity with the U.S. gun control movement.

The Toronto rally got underway at 10 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, where demonstrators began a march to Queen's Park.

Organizers say there will be speakers on the grounds of the Ontario legislature. Toronto's event coincides with a large rally in Washington, D.C., where protesters are calling for tighter gun laws.

Demonstrators marched from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen's Park. ( Amara McLaughlin/CBC) "The time for change is NOW!" the Communities for Zero Violence, which organized the Toronto rally, said in a Facebook post.

"We need to let our government know that we are fed up with our communities being shattered by guns and that we stand side by side with the U.S. students and communities in their fight."

Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14. at a Parkland, Fla., high school, sparking a groundswell of protest led by some of the students who were at the school that day.

Many demonstrators in Toronto carried placards as they marched downtown to show support for the U.S. gun control movement. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC) Students at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School say they have taken their anger and turned it into activism.



