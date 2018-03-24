Hundreds gather in Toronto in support of U.S. gun control rally
Demonstrators hear speakers at Queen's Park denounce gun violence
About 200 people have gathered in Toronto on Saturday for the March of Our Lives rally to show solidarity with the U.S. gun control movement.
The Toronto rally got underway at 10 a.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, where demonstrators began a march to Queen's Park.
Organizers say there will be speakers on the grounds of the Ontario legislature. Toronto's event coincides with a large rally in Washington, D.C., where protesters are calling for tighter gun laws.
"We need to let our government know that we are fed up with our communities being shattered by guns and that we stand side by side with the U.S. students and communities in their fight."
Seventeen people were killed on Feb. 14. at a Parkland, Fla., high school, sparking a groundswell of protest led by some of the students who were at the school that day.