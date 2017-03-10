Marc Emery, a Canadian known as the Prince of Pot, and his wife Jodie Emery are due to appear in a courtroom at Toronto's Old City Hall at 10 a.m. ET to face drug trafficking, conspiracy and possession charges.

The Vancouver couple were arrested on Wednesday evening at Pearson International Airport while trying to make their way to a marijuana festival in Europe.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers in three Canadian cities raided various locations of Cannabis Culture, a chain of marijuana shops owned by the Emerys. Jack Lloyd, a lawyer, is representing the Emerys in Toronto.

Jack Lloyd, a lawyer who is representing the Emerys in Toronto, spoke with reporters outside the courtroom on Thursday. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

A police news release said the raids were part of Project Gator, "a Toronto Police Service project targeting marijuana dispensaries."

Cannabis activists Marc and Jodie Emery are to appear in court Friday with three others who were also charged, including the owners of the Toronto location of the Cannabis Culture shop.

Marc Emery, 59, has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Three counts of trafficking schedule II.

Five counts of possession for the purpose schedule II.

Five counts of possession proceeds of crime.

Fail-to-comply recognizance.

Jodie Emery, 32, has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Trafficking schedule II.

Possession for the purpose schedule II.

Two counts of possession proceeds of crime.