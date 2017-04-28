The Toronto Maple Leafs have issued the ultimate diss to their fans, some say — after the team unfollowed thousands of people on Twitter Friday.

The lone survivor was Maple Leafs' president, Brendan Shanahan.

The team is now following one person — team president, Brendan Shanahan. (Twitter)

Leafs fan were quick to ask the team why they had been unfollowed. Some even referred to "shady stuff" going on.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for comment, but a new account claiming to be the "official Maple Leafs fan interaction account" has since cropped up.

It said the new account will be able to "interact with the fans more efficiently."

Still, many Twitter fans were not impressed. Some claimed to have hurt feelings, while others were calling the move an outright betrayal.

One account proposed fans retaliate by blocking the Maple Leafs from their own timelines.

The alleged new account — @TMLTalk_Leafs — is now following just over 130 people.