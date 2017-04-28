The Toronto Maple Leafs have issued the ultimate diss to their fans, some say — after the team unfollowed thousands of people on Twitter Friday.

The lone survivor was Maple Leafs' president, Brendan Shanahan.

The team is now following one person — team president, Brendan Shanahan. (Twitter)

Leafs fan were quick to ask the team why they had been unfollowed. Some even referred to "shady stuff" going on.

Hey @MapleLeafs We get you're a playoff team now. That doesn't mean you should unfollow everyone that that stood by you till then #TMLtalk — @LeafsGuyCarlo

Hello @brendanshanahan any idea why the @MapleLeafs account is mass-unfollowing all the team's loyal fans? Shady stuff going on. — @Dudgee

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for comment, but a new account claiming to be the "official Maple Leafs fan interaction account" has since cropped up.

We would like to apologize for the unfollow, this way we will be able to interact with the fans more efficiently #TMLTalk — @TMLTalk_Leafs

It said the new account will be able to "interact with the fans more efficiently."

Still, many Twitter fans were not impressed. Some claimed to have hurt feelings, while others were calling the move an outright betrayal.

.@MapleLeafs Wow thanks for the unfollow guys... 😑 — @MaLiKhUsIkA

Dear @MapleLeafs I've been a #Leafs fan since 1972. You've followed my Twitter account for 10 years.Why did you unfollow me & everyone else — @ScotianOaks

One account proposed fans retaliate by blocking the Maple Leafs from their own timelines.

#BlockParty for @MapleLeafs for unfollowing all of their fans. Who's on board? pic.twitter.com/rQnJzP41FO — @Buds_All_Day

The alleged new account — @TMLTalk_Leafs — is now following just over 130 people.