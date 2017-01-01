Toronto Maple Leafs fans are a long-suffering lot; it's been nearly 50 seasons since the franchise has won the Stanley Cup.

But hope springs eternal - especially at the start of a new year. Fans turned out by the thousands for the Centennial Classic on Sunday.

The outdoor game between Toronto and the Detroit Red Wings celebrated the NHL and Maple Leafs' 100 years of existence. Despite an inconsistent year to date, fans were confident about the future of the franchise.

Decked out in blue and white, fans told CBC Toronto their hopes, dreams and predictions of how the 2017 season will play out.

'It's different this year'

"We want a team that's competitive, that's going to have a chance to win every single night, that's not going to get destroyed every time they play," said Devyn Farrugia. " A team that you can stand behind and have a future. Playing for the future is what [fans] like to see, for sure."

Corey Anstis, Ryan Parenti and Devyn Farrugia (left to right) are die-hard Leafs fans excited by the young guns of the franchise. (Adrian Cheung/CBC News)

"Playing in a market like Toronto will put a lot more focus on [Maple Leaf rookies Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner], the entire league will watch and it'll put us on the map," Farrugia added.

"My prediction is they're going to be just outside of a playoff spot," said Corey Anstis.

"It's like this every year, around December, January. We get this false hope," said Ryan Parenti. "But I think it's different this year. I mean, I said that last year too so I don't know."

'They're going all the way'

"[I wish for] the energy of the young guys to keep going and hopefully with that focus, it's going to bring a cup to Toronto - finally," said fan Jeff Lomer.

The Lomer family broke the signs to support their beloved Toronto Maple Leafs at the Centennial Classic. (Adrian Cheung/CBC News)

"They're going to win the cup this year! They're going to win the cup with Marner, Matthews, [Frederik] Andersen, all those guys, they're going all the way. Or at least getting into the playoffs first, we'll start with that."

'Make the playoffs, man'

"Make the playoffs man, it's been awhile. At least the Leafs are fun to watch, they're competitive, got a good base of young players," said Dan Pasquarelly.

"I think they're slowly getting better and they're getting more and more fun to watch," he added.

Dan Pasquarelly and Sabrine Lopresti believe the Leafs can make it to the playoffs this season. (Adrian Cheung/CBC News)

"The Jays were doing really well, the Raptors are good. Fans are hyping them up and supporting them.The feelings and the vibes in Toronto have changed so much. We're so supportive of our teams these days," Sabrina Lopresti said.

"The young, high draft picks are producing - [William] Nylander, Auston Matthews. It's going to be exciting to watch them for the next decade."

'You never know with the Leafs'

"My dream is to see Auston Matthews score the winning goal in the Stanley Cup final," Joanna Spizzirri said.

"I hope they make the playoffs. But you never know with the Leafs - they don't give us great hope, that's for sure," said Tori Bellissimo.

The fanzone outside of BMO Field featured two rinks for shinny, right before fans saw their heroes on the ice (Adrian Cheung/CBC News)

As of Sunday, the Leafs are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference; a playoff spot.

Predictions of winning the cup this season may prove to be a stretch in imagination but fans listed a young core of players, a battle-hardened and respected coach in Mike Babcock and team leadership has them believing again.

But first they had a game to take care of - and to win - in front of over 30,000 fans. A back and forth battle between the Leafs and Red Wings ended in a dramatic 5-4 win for the Blue and White in overtime.