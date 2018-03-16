Toronto police have detonated a suspicious package in front of the Air Canada Centre Friday evening and now say the area is safe.

Police say that Bremner Boulevard is closed at York Street and pedestrian traffic is being diverted. The roads are expected to reopen shortly.

The incident comes as the Raptors are playing the Dallas Mavericks at the Air Canada Centre.

The investigation has restricted access to gates five and six and closed off a large section of Maple Leaf Square.

Police told CBC Toronto that they received a call about the suspicious package before 6 p.m. and were attempting to resolve the situation before the start of the game.

The police's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives team is on scene. Firefighters and ambulances have also arrived on scene.

Firefighters and ambulances arrive at the scene. (Katherine Brulotte/Radio-Canada)

The suspicious package is the third Toronto police have reported today.

Police say that a package they found at a business at Bay and Front streets contained an "unidentified powdery substance" but no injuries were reported.

Also Friday, police were unable to locate a package that was reported at Sheppard Avenue and Bonnington Place.