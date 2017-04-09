A man wanted in connection with the death of his pregnant wife in Pickering Friday night has been arrested, Durham Region police say.

Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was taken into custody at a home in Markham Saturday evening after a day-long search, and is expected to appear for a bail hearing Sunday morning.

Baig was wanted for second degree murder after the body of his wife, Arianna Goberdhan, was found in a Pickering home on Friday night with what police called obvious signs of trauma.

The 27-year-old Ajax woman, who was nine-months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her baby did not survive, police said.

Investigators are still trying to locate the vehicle that Baig was last seen driving, a 2015 black Infiniti with the licence plate BVBP480, police said in a release.

Neighbour Govindar Jit, who lives in the area, called news of Goberdhan's death "shocking."

"They seemed like a really nice family," said Jit, adding that two grown sons and parents lived at the home where the investigation was taking place.

One of the sons, he said, was married.

Anyone with information about the sudden death is urged to call Det. Short (ext. 5401) or Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) of the DRPS Major Crime - Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Goberdhan's death marks Durham region's fifth homicide of the year.