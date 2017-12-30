A man, 28, was seriously injured on Friday night in a shooting near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police say they were called around 11:45 p.m. to Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Road for the sound of gunshots.

Acting Staff Sgt. Kyle Reid, of Toronto Police Service's 31 Division, said the man was shot and wounded outside, but made his way into the lobby of a nearby apartment building.

That's where a passerby found him and called police, Reid added.

Police say the wounded man made his way into the lobby of a nearby apartment building. A passerby found him there and called police. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The man was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Reid said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"From my understanding, he was just walking along in the area and the shots rang out," said Reid.

"Right now, he's alive and currently undergoing surgery."

The shooting is not believed to be targeted and police say the victim and shooter did not know each other.

Investigators have not released a description of a suspect at this time.

When the shooting occurred, police said in a tweet that suspects were seen getting into a beige car.

SHOOTING:

Tobermory Dr + Potsdam Dr

-Suspects last seen getting into beige car

-Officers + EMS with victim

-Unknown how serious injuries are

^dh — @TPSOperations