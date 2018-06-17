Man, woman injured in shooting outside Vaughan nightclub

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting outside a Vaughan nightclub early Sunday, York Regional Police say.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto because he was more seriously injured, according to Staff Sgt. Mike Stock, duty inspector for the York police. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the 7 Lounge Nightclub, 4411 Highway 7, near Highway 27, at about 2:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Heavy police presence in area

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two victims.

Police have not yet determined what happened before the shooting, but said it occurred in a parking lot, Stock said.

No suspect information is available.

Stock said officers are canvassing the area for security camera video and are interviewing witnesses. There is a heavy police presence in the area, he added.

Anyone with information, including dashboard camera video, is urged to call York Regional Police's criminal investigation branch at (905) 830-0303 ext. 7441.