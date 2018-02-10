A man and a woman face several drug and weapons charges after Peel police found a black .22 calibre handgun in a vehicle on Thursday during a Brampton traffic stop.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that two officers investigated a vehicle in the area of Richvale Drive South and Bovaird Drive East on Thursday at about 10 p.m.

The officers discovered the gun during the investigation.

The man, 28, and the woman, 25, were arrested and charged with the following weapon offences:

unauthorized possession of a firearm.

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

careless storage of a firearm.

occupation of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police did not say which drug charges the two are facing.

According to police, the pair were held for a bail hearing on Friday in Brampton.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word "PEEL" and then a tip.