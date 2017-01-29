Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in North York on Saturday.

Police say the woman, 23, was walking along a path in a park in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area around 12:30 p.m.

She passed a man who was also walking through the park. He followed her to nearby Centerpoint Mall.

Const. Craig Brister said she was allegedly sexually assaulted as she was "going into a store." The man then fled.

Toronto police released security camera images of a man wanted for alleged sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area. (Toronto police)

The woman also left, following the same path back. Police said the man allegedly approached her, grabbed her and tried to cover her mouth.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her again, but she was able to break free and run away.

"He took off when she started screaming," Brister said.

Police described the man as around 25 to 30 years of age, about five-foot-six, unshaven with black hair and a medium build. He was wearing black-framed glasses and a black jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).