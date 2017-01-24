A man wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting three teen girls in one day has turned himself in.

The alleged assaults happened in the Eglinton West area within minutes of each other on Thursday.

Police previously said a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at about 4:40 p.m.

A short distance away, police said two 16-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by the same man "moments later."

In both instances, police said the man tried to get the girls to chat with him before he allegedly assaulted them.

Toronto police say investigators at 12 Division are now speaking to the man, whose identity is not being released.