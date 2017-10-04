One man was rushed to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 407 overnight, closing three lanes of traffic for several hours.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were alerted to the crash at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes near the Mississauga Road exit.

Paramedics attended to one male patient at the scene. It appeared he had been thrown from the minivan. He was rushed to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, but paramedics could not provide any further information about the man's condition.

A dog was also in the minivan when it rolled and Animal Services was called in to assist emergency personnel. There was no word on whether the dog survived the crash.

All three westbound lanes of Highway 407 were closed for several hours, but have since reopened to traffic.

On Tuesday afternoon, another single vehicle rollover landed eight people in hospital. The OPP said at least some of those injured were not wearing seatbelts.

The OPP will kick off a seatbelt safety awareness campaign this coming weekend.