A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pole and storefront near Richmond Street East and Parliament Street on Sunday morning.

A man was driving the car, said Toronto police Const. Craig Brister, and a female passenger was in the car too.

Richmond St E and Parliament St, now reporting the car also struck a store front #2455 ^cb — @TPSOperations

"He was initially taken to hospital in serious condition," Brister told CBC News. "I've since heard his injuries are going to be non-life threatening."

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Brister said the man's car hit the front of a pizza shop in Corktown, but the extent of the damage isn't yet clear.

A portion of Parliament Street at Richmond Street East is closed following the collision.