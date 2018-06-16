Man taken to hospital after Polson Pier shooting

A man has been taken to hospital by police after suffering gunshot wounds at Polson Pier Saturday night.

Toronto police received reports of sounds of gunshots around 9 p.m. in a parking lot near Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street where a number of people were reported to be running from the scene.

Upon searching the area, police say they located shell casings in the parking lot and were able to confirm that a firearm was discharged.

Officers then found the man with gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life.

His injuries were initially reported to be life-threatening but have since been downgraded.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.