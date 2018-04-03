Man suspected of impaired driving after car rolls over in east end

A man suspected of impaired driving is in Toronto police custody after his car hit a hydro pole and rolled over in the east end early Tuesday.

The single vehicle accident occurred on Kingston Road near Columbine Avenue, according to Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic service. Police received a call about the crash at 3:52 a.m.

The man suffered minor injuries in the rollover and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His vehicle hit a pole and debris was strewn all over the road.

Stibbe said police are investigating whether the man and his vehicle were involved in an earlier incident.

No charges have been laid yet. The investigation is ongoing.