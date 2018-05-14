Skip to Main Content
Man suffers serious head injuries at North York Centre station

Emergency crews say a 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being injured at a TTC subway station on Monday.

Police are investigating after a man, 45, was injured at North York Centre Station. (CBC)

 A 45-year-old man is in serious condition after being injured at a TTC subway station on Monday, paramedics say. 

Toronto police says they received a call just after 8 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a train. 

When paramedics arrived on scene they say they found a man with serious head injuries. 

Officers say the male victim was taken to hospital but was conscious and breathing.

Neither police nor paramedics have released any details about what led to the man's injuries.  

The TTC had suspended subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Sheppard stations due to the medical emergency.

The delay has since been cleared and full service has resumed.

