Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Weston and Sheppard
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Sheppard Avenue and Weston Road late Thursday night.
Emergency crews called to 3101 Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday
Emergency crews were called for shots heard in a residential building at 3101 Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m.
They found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to police. Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 50s. He was taken to a trauma centre.
Shooting - 3101 Weston Rd. Male shot multiple times. No vital signs. Transported to trauma centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS31Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS31Div</a> are on scene. <a href="https://t.co/qtXcu4rib8">pic.twitter.com/qtXcu4rib8</a>—@LateNightCam