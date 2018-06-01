Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Weston and Sheppard

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Sheppard Avenue and Weston Road late Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called for shots heard in a residential building at 3101 Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m.

They found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to police. Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 50s. He was taken to a trauma centre.