Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at Weston and Sheppard

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Sheppard Avenue and Weston Road late Thursday night.

Emergency crews called to 3101 Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
Police were called to 3101 Weston Road late Thursday night for a shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Emergency crews were called for shots heard in a residential building at 3101 Weston Road shortly before 11 p.m.

They found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to police. Paramedics said the man is believed to be in his 50s. He was taken to a trauma centre.

