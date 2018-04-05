Skip to Main Content
Man suffers life-threatening burns in downtown apartment fire

A male believed to be in his 50s is in hospital with life-threatening burns after a fire in a low-rise residential building early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 490 Sherbourne Street shortly before 5 a.m.

A man in his 50s arrives at St. Michael's Hospital after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor unit of an apartment building on Sherbourne Street early Thursday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Paramedics and fire crews were called to 490 Sherbourne Street, near Wellesley Street East, shortly before 5 a.m. for a fire in a fifth-floor unit, Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak told CBC Toronto.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, Ratushniak said.

The victim was taken to St. Michael's Hospital, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Ratushniak said.

